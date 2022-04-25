BYU welcomes new students with spring orientation

BYU had its 2022 Spring Term New Student Orientation Monday before the start of the term on Tuesday. New students toured campus, received BYU swag and met other new students as they prepared for their debut as cougars.

The orientation process gives incoming students spiritual and academic experiences to kickstart their BYU career.

Incoming freshman Alfonso Biggers said he is looking forward to the opportunities at BYU where he can continue to learn about various things and “be able to find something that (he) can really be invested in.”

Many of the events of the orientation were put on by Y-groups and upperclassmen available to answer questions and give advice.

“We’ve been detailed (on) a lot of things but it has been very clearly explained,” Bigger said.

The 139 new students received free food, prizes and information from mentors about how they can thrive during their first year at BYU. Following today’s orientation, the students are more ready than ever to begin their journey at the Y.