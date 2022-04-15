Police Beat: April 8-18

BYU

Theft

April 11 — An instrument was reported stolen from a locker in the Harris Fine Arts Center.

April 12 — A motorcycle was reported stolen from the parking lot between Wyview Park and the intramural field.

Disorderly

April 10 — A man was observed urinating outside the Missionary Training Center.

Provo

Theft

April 8 — Property theft was reported near 300 South and 600 East.

April 8 — Property theft was reported near 200 West and 300 South.

April 9 — Property theft was reported near 300 West and 500 North.

April 9 — Property theft was reported near 1300 South and University Avenue.

April 9 — Property theft was reported near 600 North and Freedom Boulevard.

April 9 — Property theft was reported near 1500 South and University Avenue.

April 9 — Property theft was reported near 400 East and 500 South.

April 10 — Property theft was reported near 1200 South and Towne Centre Boulevard.

April 10 — Property theft was reported near 50 North and 400 West.

April 13 — Property theft was reported near 600 South and 950 West.

April 14 — Property theft was reported near 1100 North and Lakeshore Drive.

April 15 — Property theft was reported near 100 East and 500 North.

April 15 — Property theft was reported near 300 West and 500 North.

April 15 — Property theft was reported near 50 South and 300 West.

April 15 — Property theft was reported near 50 North and University Avenue.

April 16 — Property theft was reported near 400 North and University Avenue.

Motor Vehicle Theft

April 11 — An automobile was reported stolen near 200 South and University Avenue.

Burglary

April 8 — Burglary was reported near 600 East and 600 North.

Robbery

April 11 — Robbery was reported near 200 North and 2830 West.

Sexual Assault

April 17 — A rape attempt was reported near 1000 North and 500 West.