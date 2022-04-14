Good News Thursday: Darwin notebooks returned after 20 years missing, Rio rescue dogs become social media influencers

Darwin notebooks returned after 20 years missing

In this photo, a view of the Tree of Life Sketch in one of Charles Darwin’s notebooks. Two of Charles Darwin’s naturalist notebooks were returned to the Cambridge University library after being missing for more than 20 years. (AP Photo)

Two of Charles Darwin’s naturalist notebooks that disappeared more than 20 years ago have been returned to Cambridge University’s library.

On March 9, the two books reappeared in the library’s public area, inside a pink bag with a note wishing the librarian a Happy Easter.

Since the notebooks went missing in 2001, the staff had believed that they were misplaced, and it wasn’t until October 2020 that the notebooks were reported stolen to the police.

“The notebooks can now retake their rightful place alongside the rest of the Darwin Archive at Cambridge, at the hart of the nation’s cultural and scientific heritage, alongside the archives of Sir Isaac Newton and Professor Stephen Hawking,” said Jessica Gardner, Cambridge’s director of library services.

Schools look to spend new aid on students

Multiple schools in America are budgeting billions of dollars for tutoring, summer camps and longer school days to untangle which students need the most help after two years of disruptions.

American schools have seen large numbers of students fall under the radar since the beginning of the pandemic, as students were forced to learn online.

The switch led to many of them deciding to skip class, tests and homework, and opting out of annual standardized tests, which left school districts with little evidence of how their students were doing in some subjects.

To address the lack of information, school districts have decided to add new tests and train teachers to identify learning gaps and to spot those students who might need more help.

“Understanding completely where students are and what those gaps or challenges might be for them — that is going to be a challenge for us,” said Debbie Durrence, the data officer for Gwinnett County, Georgia.

Rio rescue dogs become social media influencers

Caramello, an eleven-year-old rescue dog walks around Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, while he holds a toy in his mouth. Oliveira has become a sensation in town since the start of his own social media platform with more than 27 thousand followers on Instagram. (AP Photo)

Two Rio de Janeiro dogs have turned into local mascots and influencers after joining their rescuers’ ranks at the Rio de Janeiro police station and fire brigade.

Cpl. Cristiano Oliveira found an injured short brown hair dog at a police station on Rio’s Governador Island in 2019.

After taking care of the dog for a few days, Oliveira decided to take him under his wing and had him join the police station where he found the four-year-old dog.

The policeman started an Instagram profile for the animal, and the account grew to having more than 45,000 followers, always hungry for photos and videos of the mascot in his police uniform.

A dozen miles from there, another injured dog was found at the fire brigade in Laranjeiras, Brazil, where he has been residing ever since.

“Caramello is a real digital influencer,” said Maj. Fabio Contreiras, from the Catete Fire Brigade.

Since the start of his social media account, the 11-year-old dog named Caramello, and Maj. Contreiras have used the dog’s clout to promote cancer awareness and to encourage donations for victims of natural disasters in the area.