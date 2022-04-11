Littlewood resigns as BYU baseball head coach because of ‘personal reasons’

BYU announced Monday that baseball head coach Mike Littlewood resigned from his position for “personal reasons.”

Associate head coach Trent Pratt will assume the role of interim head coach, effective immediately, for the remainder of the 2022 season.

Littlewood was named head coach at BYU in June 2012. He led the Cougars to regular-season conference titles in 2016, 2017 and 2019 and was named WCC Coach of the Year in 2019. He led BYU to the NCAA Tournament in 2017 for the first time since 2002 after winning the WCC Tournament.

BYU's 5-1 win over Santa Clara last night gave head coach Mike Littlewood:



260 wins at BYU (260-208)

130 WCC wins (130-93)

120 BYU home wins (120-55) pic.twitter.com/7sCUu8eZyT — Greg Wrubell (@gregwrubell) April 8, 2022

Twelve BYU baseball players have been drafted by the MLB during Littlewood’s tenure, with pitcher Michael Rucker being the lone All-American in 2016.

Littlewood came to BYU from Dixie State in St. George, where he was the head coach for 16 seasons and won a junior college national championship.

Players were not made aware of Littlewood’s departure beforehand. They found out when the public announcement was made Monday and were “shocked” by the news.

The Cougars are coming off of a weekend sweep over Santa Clara in Provo and hit the road this week for a four-game series with the University of Nebraska April 14–16.