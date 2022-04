(Video Courtesy of Utah Zolanos)

A motorcyclist was outside of his apartment complex when he was struck by a black sedan. The suspect then got out of his car and proceeded to assault the victim. The suspect then left the scene and the victim, Diego Atencio, was able to call for help.

Suspect Kenneth Cordova was arrested for attempted murder after Salt Lake County Police were able to track down his car. Atencio said that he did not know Cordova. Police also stated that they can not find a connection between Atencio and Cordova