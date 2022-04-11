BYU introduces new assistant academic vice president position

Church historian Reid L. Neilson is returning to BYU as the new assistant academic vice president for religious scholarly publications. In his new position, he will oversee three organizations on campus: the Neal A. Maxwell Institute for Religious Scholarship, the Religious Studies Center and BYU Studies. (BYU News)

BYU introduced a new faculty position, an assistant academic vice president for religious scholarly publications. The new position will oversee three organizations on campus: the Neal A. Maxwell Institute for Religious Scholarship, the Religious Studies Center and BYU Studies.

BYU Academic Vice President Shane Reese appointed Reid L. Neilson to fill the position according to an April 11 announcement. Neilson is president of the Washington D.C. North Mission and will begin his tenure at BYU Aug. 1.

Before his mission presidency, Neilson was appointed assistant Church historian and recorder of the Church in 2015, the announcement says. He also worked as managing director of the Church History Department from 2010–2019, overseeing all department operations and facilities. These included the Church History Library, the Church History Museum and the Granite Mountain Records Vault.

Neilson also served on the editorial boards of the Deseret Book Company, the Joseph Smith Papers and the Church Historian’s Press.

Neilson previously worked as a Church history professor at BYU and received the university’s Young Scholar Award. He is also an author and award-winning editor of more than 30 books. He holds a bachelor’s and two master’s degrees from BYU and a doctorate from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

“We are thrilled to welcome back Dr. Reid Neilson to BYU in this critical role,” Reese said in the announcement. “His vast experience in administrative matters, strong scholarly record and wonderful relationships with faculty across campus will be a blessing to the BYU community.”