(Connecticut Police Dept)

25-year-old Hannah Casperson was arrested in Connecticut for several charges after a police pursuit. Casperson is suspected of crashing her SUV into 8 police vehicles and injuring 7 officers.

After a 25 mile chase, Casperson’s vehicle flipped. She was taken to a hospital for a broken leg and dislocated hip.

Casperson is being held on a $750,000 bond and is facing 7 felony counts.