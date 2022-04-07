UTA releases report showing rider increase in February

(Ride UTA Youtube, Universe Live)

The Utah Transit Authority released a report showing there was a significant increase in the use of public transportation during Free Fare February. February was the busiest month for UTA since the start of the pandemic.

The report showed an increase in usage across all UTA services. The largest rider increase was on Saturdays, with a 58% increase compared to January. Sunday ridership was up 32% and weekday ridership was up 16%.

About 26% of UTA customers use the services to get to work. Other reasons people use public transportation include entertainment, visiting family and friends, running errands and getting to school.