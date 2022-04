(Universe live, U.S. Department of State website)

Effective next week, U.S. passports will include an ‘X’ as an option for gender specification. The change goes into effect on Monday, April 11.

The Department of State has concluded that the definition of X gender is unspecified and can be seen as another gender identity. The Department says the X gender definition is respectful of an individuals’ privacy while also advancing inclusion. The option will also be available for other forms of documentation beginning next year.