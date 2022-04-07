The solution to the long walk to the airport B-gate, rollerskating

(Tiktok @thestutteringskater )

@thestutteringskater on Tiktok found the perfect solution to making a flight leaving from Concourse B at the Salt Lake City International airport.

The distance between the Airport Terminal and Gate B is over 3,000 ft. The average walking time without using moving walks at the airport is about 13 minutes.

Many Utah travelers find the walk to be very inconvenient.

“I’m assuming whoever designed the new SLC airport got fired, right? Just walked to the B-gate and I’m more tired than 2 a days with Coach Pope and BYU Men’s Basketball,” BYU Basketball player Jesse Wade said on twitter.