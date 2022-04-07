Good News Thursday: Pink Floyd reunites to record song for Ukraine, scientists decode human genome

Pink Floyd member David Gilmour performs at the Amphitheatre of Pompeii in Italy on July 7, 2016. The band announced April 7 it would release its first song after almost three decades. (AP Photo)

Pink Floyd announced April 7 it would release its first new music after almost three decades to raise money for the people of Ukraine.

The song, “Hey Hey Rise Up,” will be released April 8. The band said the proceeds will go to the Ukraine Humanitarian Relief Fund. The track will feature BoomBox singer Andriy Khlyvnyuk singing a patriotic Ukrainian song.

“We want to express our support for Ukraine, and in that way show that most of the world thinks that it is totally wrong for a superpower to invade the independent democratic country that Ukraine has become,” Pink Floyd band member David Gilmour said.

Scientists decode entire human genome

Scientists affirm they have finished assembling the full genetic blueprint for human life after two decades.

An international team wrote and described the first-ever sequencing of a complete human genome in the journal “Science,” published April 7.

“Some of the genes that make us uniquely human were actually in this ‘dark matter of the genome’ and they were totally missed,” said Evan Eichler, a researcher from the University of Washington who participated in the Human Genome Project. “It took 20-plus years, but we finally got it done.”

Scientists and researchers involved in the project said having the full picture of the genome will open the door to medical discoveries related to aging, neurodegenerative conditions, cancer and heart disease.

Theme parks in Orlando area plan affordable housing

Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, welcomes visitors from all over the world. Its executive vice president announced plans to build affordable housing, as the area has become a difficult place to find housing for lower-wage workers. (AP Photo)

Two Florida theme parks announced April 6 that they plan to build affordable housing in Orlando, as the area has become a difficult place to find housing for lower-wage workers.

Walt Disney World representatives said 80 acres have been marked for a development of 1,300 units near its theme parks. Employees and members of the public will be considered qualified applicants for these units.

Universal Parks & Resorts also announced plans to build 1,000 units for a mixed-income community, which would offer tuition-free preschool and medical care on site.

“Our vision has been to bring an innovative, new approach to solving our community’s affordable housing crisis,” Universal’s executive vice president John Sprouls said.