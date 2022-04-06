Sexual Assault Awareness Gallery shares resources

BYU Women’s Services & Resources, Title IX and Sexual Assault Survivor Advocacy Services are hosting events from April 4–8 for Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Yesterday, an Awareness Gallery of booths and information taught students the difference between facts and myths concerning sexual assault and provided resources for those who needed them.

Future events for Sexual Assault Awareness Month include a “Join the Conversation” booth in the Wilkinson Student Center Terrace from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, an “Engaging Men in the Conversation” event tomorrow from 5–6 p.m. at WSC 3220, and an Ice Cream & Consent event 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at WSC 3211 on Friday.