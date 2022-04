By Emma Evans

(Glendale Police Department)

Arizona Police saved a dog and her puppies from a house fire. The owners were not home but officers could hear barking coming from the garage.

Officers responded to a 911 call around 2 a.m. One of the officers grabbed a shovel to get inside the garage and found the 7-day-old puppies just a foot or so from the flames.

He scooped them into a food bowl and got them to safety. It’s safe to say the officers did some ‘dog-gone’ good work.