Utah Attorney General joins social media safety plea

(Universe Live, Sean Reyes Facebook)

The Utah Attorney General joined 44 other states’ Attorney Generals in signing a letter attempting to keep children safe on apps like TikTok and Snapchat.

The plea, signed by Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes, urges the platforms to give parents more control to monitor the content their kids see on the app. The letter cites potential dangers online such as bullying, drug use and sexual content that leave their children vulnerable.

In the letter, the generals say the social media platforms fail to give parents the opportunity to control the content and adequately protect their kids. To read the full letter visit attorneygeneral.utah.gov