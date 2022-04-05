Senate votes to advance nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson

By Lindsey Bakes and Kaelin Hagen

(CNN, Universe Live, @SenMikeLee, PBS, @SenatorRomney)

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is set to be confirmed this week as the first black woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court. The Senate voted on Monday 53-47 to advance her nomination.

The Senate majority leader had to call that vote to break a deadlock after the judiciary committee voted 11 to 11 on advancing the nomination. Every Senate Democrat voted to advance Jackson’s nomination as did Republican Sens. Susan Collins, Mitt Romney and Lisa Murkowski.

The current Senate is split 50-50. Jackson’s final confirmation vote will be later this week.

Sen. Mike Lee said he will vote no for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court Nomination. Lee said in a tweet yesterday that Judge Jackson does not have a judicial philosophy and called her record disturbing.

“We’ve got a lot of things in her record we found concerning,” Lee said.

According to Lee, she did not answer basic questions and endorsed judicial activism. Jackson’s lesser sentences in child pornography and a child rape case led Lee to oppose her confirmation. He also says Jackson has acted outside of her jurisdiction many times in past cases.

Romney said he will vote to confirm Judge Jackson to the Supreme Court later this week. “After reviewing Judge Jackson’s record and testimony, I have concluded that she is a well-qualified jurist and a person of honor,” Romney said.

He said that while he may not agree with every decision that Jackson might make while on the court, he believes that Jackson meets the standard of excellence and integrity.