BYU Spirit Squad celebrates send off to nationals

(Universe Live, Instagram @byucheerandstunt, and @byucougarettes)

BYU’s Spirit Squad had a send-off to nationals from several thousand fans on April 4.

“It feels so good to finally have an opportunity to show off and see that we have people that love us, support us,” BYU cheer head coach Jocelyn Allan said. “It means the world to these kids and I’m so glad they got to experience it tonight.”

After two years of COVID-19 restrictions, the squad will perform for a live audience and will get the full national championship experience from April 6 through April 10 in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The performers were sent off by fans at the Smith Fieldhouse as they prepared to compete in the NCA and NDA college nationals.

“Taking home that title feels so much more of a mountain to climb but so exciting to actually get the opportunity to climb it,” BYU Cougarette coach Morgan St. Pierre said.

The send-off provided the squad with a chance to feel the pressure of a large live audience before performing in the arena competition this week.

The Cougarettes will compete against 30 teams in the open jazz category and 15 in the hip hop category. Both the cheer squad and Cougarettes will debut new routines and are excited to show what they have been working on this year.