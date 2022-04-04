Sundance announces expansion plans

(Universe Live)

Sundance Mountain Resort revealed plans to expand terrain and add a new lift next ski season. The new area features 15 acres of novice and intermediate terrain and four new runs accessed by a fixed-grip quad lift.

President and general manager of Sundance Chad Linebaugh said that he was confident that the new area, which features lots of sunshine, would appeal to early morning skiers and families.

The announcement comes as Sundance officially wraps up its 2021-2022 ski season, which was extended due to unusually dry conditions earlier in the season.