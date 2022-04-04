BYU students win in College Television Awards

(Stowaway, Life’s Journey and University Communications)

BYU won first place in the best commercial and best animation series categories at the College Television Awards, also known as the “student Emmy’s.”

The winning commercial is called Life’s Journey. It tells the story of a man who saves his money to buy a Mustang but eventually sells it to buy an engagement ring. The director’s parents inspired the story.

BYU has won the best commercial award for the last three years.

The animated short Stowaway won the best animation award. Stowaway is about two pirates who attempt to get a baby kraken off of their ship.

This is the 19th time since 2003 that a BYU animation film has been featured at the awards.