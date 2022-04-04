BYU updates international travel policy

(Universe Live, BYU)

BYU announced an update to its international travel policy. Most international travel locations are still restricted for faculty, administration and staff.

However, employees can now apply for a travel exception from the international vice president. BYU staff wanting to travel abroad may submit a BYU Employee Travel Exception Form to the international vice president for review.

All international travelers are still required to be vaccinated against COVID-19. It is also recommended that they check the U.S. State Department’s COVID-19 page for more information regarding individual countries.