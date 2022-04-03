President Nelson announces 17 new temples

President Russell M. Nelson announces the construction of 17 new temples during the Sunday afternoon session of General Conference. No Utah locations were announced. (Decker Westenburg)

President Russell M. Nelson announced plans to construct 17 new temples during the Sunday afternoon session of General Conference. No Utah locations were announced.

President Nelson mentioned how positive spiritual momentum will increase as people worship in the temple and come to understand the blessings they receive from attendance.

“I plead with you to counter worldly ways by focusing on the eternal blessings of the temple. Your time there brings blessings for eternity,” President Nelson said.

The temples will be built in the following locations:

Wellington, New Zealand

Brazzaville, Republic of Congo

Barcelona, Spain

Birmingham, United Kingdom

Cusco, Peru

Maceió, Brazil

Santos, Brazil

San Luis Potosí, Mexico

Mexico City Benemérito, Mexico

Tampa, Florida

Knoxville, Tennessee

Cleveland, Ohio

Wichita, Kansas

Austin, Texas

Missoula, Montana

Montpelier, Idaho

Modesto, California

“These temples will bless you on both sides of the veil,” President Nelson said.