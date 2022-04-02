New Relief Society, Primary General Presidencies sustained

A new Relief Society Presidency was called and sustained during the Saturday afternoon session of General Conference on April 2, 2022. Pictured: First Counselor J. Anette Dennis (left), President Camille N. Johnson (middle) and Second Counselor Kristin M. Lee (right). (Church Newsroom)

New Relief Society and Primary General presidencies were called and sustained during the Saturday afternoon session of General Conference.

Camille N. Johnson, who has served as the Primary General President for the past year, was called as the new Relief Society President. Her first counselor is J. Annette Dennis and second counselor is Kristin M. Lee.

These callings followed the release of Jean B. Bingham, Sharon Eubank and Reyna I. Aburto as president, first counselor, and second counselor respectively.

A new General Primary Presidency was called and sustained during the Saturday session of General Conference on April 2, 2022. Pictured: First Counselor Amy Wright (left), President Susan H. Porter (middle) and Second Counselor Tracy Y. Browning (right). (Church Newsroom)

Susan H. Porter was called as the new Primary General President, with Amy Wright as first counselor and Tracy Y. Browning as second counselor. Both Porter and Wright served in the previous Primary General Presidency. Browning previously served on the Relief Society general advisory council.

The new Relief Society and Primary leaders will begin their service on Aug. 1, 2022.

Six new General Authority Seventies from Ghana, Brazil and the United States were also called during the session. They are Elder Mark D. Eddy, Elder James W. McConkie III, Elder Isaac K. Morrison, Elder Ryan K. Olsen, Elder Jonathan S. Schmitt, and Elder Denelson Silva.