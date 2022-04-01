Police Beat: March 25 – April 1

BYU
Theft
March 25 — A bike and helmet were reported stolen from a stairwell at Wymount Terrace.
March 28 — Bicycles were reported stolen at Wyview Park.
Identity fraud
March 26 — Unauthorized access of multiple accounts and cell phone was reported at Wymount Terrace.
Burglary
March 27 — A burglary attempt at a dorm at Helaman Halls was reported.
Provo
Theft
March 26 — Property theft was reported near 1300 East and 460 South Street.
March 26 — Property theft was reported near 200 East and 400 South Street.
March 26 — Property theft was reported near 800 North and 500 West Street.
March 28 — Property theft was reported near 3100 North and 500 East Street.
March 28 — Property theft was reported near 300 North and Lakeshore Drive.
March 29 — Property theft was reported near 300 North and Freedom Boulevard.
March 31 — Property theft was reported near 3200 North and University Avenue.
Motor Vehicle Theft
March 27 — An automobile was reported stolen near 1500 North and Canyon Road.
Burglary
March 30 — Burglary was reported near 600 North and University Avenue.
Sexual Assault
March 28 — Forcible sexual abuse was reported near 50 South and 300 West Street.
March 29 — Rape was reported near 600 North and 400 East Street.