Police Beat: March 25 – April 1

BYU

Theft

March 25 — A bike and helmet were reported stolen from a stairwell at Wymount Terrace.

March 28 — Bicycles were reported stolen at Wyview Park.

Identity fraud

March 26 — Unauthorized access of multiple accounts and cell phone was reported at Wymount Terrace.

Burglary

March 27 — A burglary attempt at a dorm at Helaman Halls was reported.

Provo

Theft

March 26 — Property theft was reported near 1300 East and 460 South Street.

March 26 — Property theft was reported near 200 East and 400 South Street.

March 26 — Property theft was reported near 800 North and 500 West Street.

March 28 — Property theft was reported near 3100 North and 500 East Street.

March 28 — Property theft was reported near 300 North and Lakeshore Drive.

March 29 — Property theft was reported near 300 North and Freedom Boulevard.

March 31 — Property theft was reported near 3200 North and University Avenue.

Motor Vehicle Theft

March 27 — An automobile was reported stolen near 1500 North and Canyon Road.

Burglary

March 30 — Burglary was reported near 600 North and University Avenue.

Sexual Assault

March 28 — Forcible sexual abuse was reported near 50 South and 300 West Street.

March 29 — Rape was reported near 600 North and 400 East Street.