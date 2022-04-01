Highlights from BYU Colleges: BYU places No. 1 overall ‘seed’ in landscaping championships, 2022 P.A. Christensen lecture focuses on Black American women’s poetry

College of Life Sciences

BYU student Spencer Broberg competes in the National Collegiate Landscape competition by installing an irrigation system. (College of Life Sciences)

Eighteen out of 37 BYU students who competed in the 2022 National Collegiate Landscape competition at North Carolina State University won scholarship awards that totaled nearly $25,000.

Most of the BYU competitors work for BYU Grounds and some of the employees helped the students prepare for the competition on their own time.

“We were like many of the schools in that we didn’t have a lot of experience on our team since the competition hasn’t been held for the last two years,” said BYU landscape management professor Greg Jolley. “Our partnership with BYU Grounds has been critical in keeping our students ready.”

Marriott School of Business

BYU Marriott School of Business professor David Matkin shared his rock climbing passion with his students, and taught them about some values of the sport that can be applicable to the business world.

“Usually I can’t finish the problem on my first attempt,” Matkin said. “However, the sport is all about continual improvement. You push yourself, and you’re not always successful, but you experience the thrill of becoming better.”

Matkin encourages his students, through the lessons he learned from rock climbing, to grow, embrace failure and learn from their mistakes.

College of Humanities

Professor Kristin Matthews talked about the focus on contemporary Black American women’s poetry on historical archives and documents at the 2022 P.A. Christensen Lecture on March 17. (College of Humanities)

For the annual P.A. Christensen Lecture that took place on March 17, BYU English and African American professor Kristin Matthews talked about how Black American women poets today challenge the racist documentation of history kept in archives.

According to Matthews, poets such as Eve Ewing, Claudia Rankine, Robin Costa Lewis and Tracy K. Smith used their works to show how White supremacy structures epistemology and language.

“To control the archive is to dictate what stories are told and how, what is commemorated and why, and what is erased from the official record,” Matthews said. “The real inhumanity is in those behind the brush.”