Things to know before General Conference

Conferencegoers sing a congregational hymn during general conference on April 6, 2019. In-person attendance for the 192nd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be allowed with limited capacity for the first time in two years following the COVID-19 pandemic. (Church Newsroom/Jeffrey D. Allred)

In-person attendance for the 192nd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be allowed with limited capacity for the first time in two years following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The conference will feature five sessions over April 2–3, including a return to a special Saturday evening session for women ages 12 and older.

More than 21,000 people can be seated in the Conference Center. However, only 10,000 will be permitted per session this weekend because of “parking and accessibility concerns,” the Church Newsroom announced earlier this month.

Temple Square has been undergoing construction since the Salt Lake Temple closed for renovations in December 2019. Large portions of Temple Square’s main plaza will be closed April 11 for landscaping and more reconstruction. The plaza is scheduled to reopen Fall 2023.

Church leaders encouraged April conference attendees to use public transportation to help with the limited parking availability. The FrontRunner will run on Sunday this weekend, contrary to its usual schedule of being closed on Sundays.

A conference session ticket can also serve as a ticket to board any UTA transit during conference weekend.

Masks will be optional in the Conference Center in accordance with updates to the Church COVID-19 policy.

General conference will be streamed and broadcast live in about 70 languages and later translated into more than 100 languages. The event is available to stream live on the Church website, the Church YouTube channel, BYUtv and other radio stations and television channels.

Church announcements

Forty-five new Area Seventies from 23 countries were announced and sustained in a general conference leadership session Thursday. Two leaders were sustained from Russia: Alexey V. Samaykin, welfare and self-reliance manager for the Europe East Area and Nikolai Ustyuzhaninov, mission president of the Russia Rostov-na-Donu Mission.

An April 2022 World Report was also issued Wednesday. The report called the JustServe program “a hub for miracles.”

One recent donation highlighted was the $4 million given by the Church to aid humanitarian and refugee efforts in Europe related to the Russia-Ukraine war.

Other aid efforts included goats and bees being donated to foster self-reliance in Jordan, the Church’s self-reliance program being translated in 15 languages and rebuilding efforts following a volcanic eruption in Tonga.

The full 44-minute report can be found here.