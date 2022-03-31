Korean Student Association hosts annual festival

The Korean Student Association put on its annual Korean Festival for Koreans and Korean Americans. Throughout the night, they had numerous activities and events showcasing Korean culture, including the Korean food Kimbap. (Kamree Laursen)

The BYU Korean Student Association hosted its annual Korean Festival for Koreans and Korean Americans on March 25 in the Wilkinson Student Center.

According to the Korean Student Association club president Hojae Vivian Lee, the Korean Festival, otherwise known as the K-Fest, is meant to showcase Korean culture through music, dancing, games and food. The club organized this event to let students experience Korean culture in an exciting and fun way.

Lee is a BYU senior studying psychology and has been involved with this club for two years. She said she initially joined the club with the hope of meeting other Koreans and being around those who understand her culture and background.

As president, Lee said she wants the club members to feel the same sense of belonging she has found through the club. One of her goals for the club members is for them to remember Korean Student Association events as part of their positive experience at BYU.

According to the Korean Student Association club website, the club holds biweekly meetings on Tuesdays for club members and the mission of the club is to provide an environment where Koreans and Korean Americans can build friendships within the community at BYU. Lee said she wants club members to feel a bit of their home while at school.

“I want KSA members to have a space where they can meet people of their culture and background,” Lee said. “I want them to know that there are people who can understand not only their struggles but also their successes.”

The K-Fest was filled with numerous activities and events throughout the evening. The event had a large turnout of people, including families and others interested in learning more about the culture.

According to their Instagram, they had drum performances, a fan dance, a masked singer competition and KPOP dance performances. In between each of the activities, people had the opportunity to participate in Korean games and eat Korean food.

Bobo Choi, a BYU senior studying information systems, is the social media specialist for the club. She said she enjoys being in this club because she is surrounded by others who are passionate about Korean culture.

“We really wanted something to get people together to celebrate traditional and modern Korean culture,” Choi said.

Benjamin Song, a BYU bioinformatics and molecular biology major, said he appreciates being a part of a club where he can experience Korean traditions and culture. He said he wants people to have culturally diverse experiences within the club and throughout the K-Fest, regardless of their own culture or background.