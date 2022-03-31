Good News Thursday: Women’s soccer celebrates record crowd of more than 90,000, rehabilitated dolphin arrives at Florida facility

Women’s soccer celebrates record crowd of more than 90,000

Players of the women’s Barcelona football club celebrate their win against Real Madrid, as they advance to the Champions League semifinals. This was the first time the Barcelona’s women’s team played a match at the Camp Nou, and the game gathered a record crowd of 91,553 people. (AP Photo)

A crowd of 91,553 people attended the Barcelona and Real Madrid women’s soccer game at the Camp Nou Stadium on March 30.

The game attendance set a record, as it was the first time so many people watched a women’s soccer match.

“Dreams do come true,” UEFA’s chief of women’s soccer Nadine Kressler said. “History made and world record set. Proud to see it all come together, proud of our game. A night to be remembered.”

Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas scored one goal for Barcelona and made headlines as she took a photo with Madrid fans at Camp Nou, putting the team rivalry aside.

“I don’t have the words to describe it,” Putellas said about the game and setting the world record. “It was super magical.”

Native Hawaiian hula teacher to appear on US quarters

Native Hawaiian hula teacher Edith Kanaka’ole, who died in 1978, will be one of five women featured on U.S. quarters next year.

The initiative, a part of a program that depicts notable women on the coins, chose Kanaka’ole to highlight her life as a composer, chanter, dancer, teacher and entertainer, as well as to recognize her efforts to preserve the Hawaiian culture and history.

The U.S. Mint also said the other four women to appear on the coin next year will be: Bessie Coleman, who was the first African American and Native American female pilot; Eleanor Roosevelt; Mexican American journalist and activist Jovita Idár; and Maria Tallchief, who was America’s first prima ballerina.

“Her mo’olelo, or stories, served to rescue aspects of Hawaiian history, customs and traditions that were disappearing due to the cultural bigotry of the time,” said the U.S. Mint in a news release.

Rehabilitated dolphin arrives at Florida facility

Ranger the bottlenose dolphin was found in Texas waters with a respiratory infection and suffering from dehydration. Ranger was transported to the Florida Keys-based Dolphin Research Center on March 25. (AP Photo)

A bottlenose dolphin was flown to the Florida Keys for permanent sanctuary after having spent nine months healing at a Texas rehabilitation center.

The male dolphin named Ranger, arrived at the Florida Keys-based Dolphin Research Center on March 25.

Ranger was rescued in June 2021, when he was discovered suffering from an underlying respiratory infection and dehydration, stranded in waters around Goose Island State Park, Texas.

After being transported to the Texas State Aquarium Wildlife Rescued Center, experts determined that the dolphin would not survive in the wild and decided to relocate them to the Dolphin Research Center, where he would be taken care of for the rest of his life.

“I’ve been with Ranger since his rescue and so to see the culmination of his entire rescue and rehabilitation come to fruition in his new forever home made me quite emotional, but it was all happy emotions,” said Texas State Aquarium operations coordinator Sarah Zigmond, who was at the Dolphin Research Center for Ranger’s arrival.