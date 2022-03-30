UVX bus crashes on University Parkway

Provo Fire and Rescue closed University Parkway after a crash outside LaVell Edwards Stadium at 5 a.m. this morning. A UVX bus crashed into a Chevron gas station and hit a motel on University Parkway between University Avenue and Canyon Road.

“They had an accident in the middle of the intersection, but the accident is still being investigated to find the exact cause of the accident,” Sgt. Erik Simpson said.

The bus collided with a Ford truck in the intersection, causing the bus to hit a Chevron gas pump and then crash into the motel. There were five people involved in the crash: the two drivers and three passengers on the bus.

“Any passengers on the bus are all safe, no injuries there. Both drivers have been transported to the hospital and are being evaluated,” Simpson said.

The motel was under renovation and no one was inside. University Parkway was closed east of University Avenue and the intersection of Canyon Road and University Parkway as police investigated the accident.