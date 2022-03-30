BYU Law ranked in best graduate schools

(BYU Law School)

BYU’s law program ranked 23rd as the best graduate school in the nation. The US News ranked BYU Law based on the program’s reasonable tuition and low student to faculty ratio.

This six-point jump to 23rd from last year marks the highest US News ranking for BYU Law. The number one slot was given to Yale University, followed by Stanford at number two.

Additionally, BYU Law was recognized for incorporating moral values into the curriculum and its variety of joint degree programs and student organizations.