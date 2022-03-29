Photo Story: Utah County temple construction

Construction crews work on the Orem Utah Temple located at 1471 S. Geneva Road. The temple’s estimated completion date will be in 2023. Additional upcoming temples in Utah County include Saratoga Springs and Lindon. (Emma Gadeski)

Utah County temple construction is in full swing as General Conference approaches, with developments in Orem, Saratoga Springs and Lindon.

Orem

The Orem Utah Temple’s estimated completion is sometime in 2023. Visitors can attend tours at the visitor’s center led by temple construction missionaries Elder and Sister Hacking.

“The temple itself from the top of the spire to the ground is 218 feet tall, which makes it the sixth tallest temple in the world for a minute,” Elder Hacking said.

Temple construction site missionaries help create fellowship among temple workers and emphasize the sacredness of the site to them, Sister Hacking said. The missionaries also provide temple magazines to workers and visitors.

“We’re sheetrocking and moving along beautifully,” Sister Hacking said. “It’s a miracle really.”

President Russell M. Nelson announced the Orem Temple during October 2019 General Conference. Two years later, he announced plans to reconstruct the Provo Utah Temple after the Orem Temple is dedicated and begins operation.

Saratoga Springs

The Saratoga Springs Utah Temple sits on the foothills at 987 S. Ensign Drive, nearly complete with an angel Moroni statue. Its estimated completion date is sometime this year. (Emma Gadeski)

The Saratoga Springs Utah Temple sits on the foothills at 987 S. Ensign Drive, nearly complete with an angel Moroni statue. Its estimated completion date is sometime this year. The temple is approximately 87,000 square feet.

Former Church President Thomas S. Monson announced the Saratoga Springs Temple during April 2017 General Conference.

The Saratoga Springs Temple should be completed sometime this year. (Emma Gadeski)

Lindon

President Nelson announced the Lindon Utah Temple during October 2020 General Conference. The temple’s groundbreaking will be Saturday, April 23. Elder Kevin W. Pearson of the Quorum of the Seventy will preside at the event.

The Lindon Utah Temple grounds are near 800 East and Center Street in the city. The temple’s groundbreaking will be Saturday, April 23. (Emma Gadeski)

The temple grounds are near 800 East and Center Street. It will be three stories and about 81,000 square feet, according to a press release from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Utah has 28 temples announced, under construction, under renovation or in operation, the press release says. Beyond Utah County, other temples announced or under construction include Ephraim, Heber Valley, Layton, St. George (Red Cliffs), Smithfield, Syracuse, Taylorsville and Tooele (Deseret Peak).