Gov. Cox announces Utah Supreme Court nominee

(Gov. Cox YouTube, Universe Live)

Gov. Spencer Cox announced his pick for the new Utah Supreme Court Justice. His appointment, Judge Diana Hagen, has served on the Utah Court of Appeals since 2017.

She is Cox’s first appointment to the Utah Supreme Court.

“If I am confirmed, I promise to live up to the high standards that they have set and to do my very best to serve the people of Utah,” Hagen said.

Hagen graduated with honors from the University of Utah law school in 1998. In the next few weeks, the Utah State Senate will hold confirmation hearings for Hagen.