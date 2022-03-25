Police Beat: March 18-25

BYU

Theft

March 18 — Mail was reported stolen at Wymount Terrace.

March 18 — A bike was reported stolen at the North Intramural Fields.

March 22 — Merchandise was reported stolen from the BYU Bookstore.

March 22 — A bike was reported stolen from the Heritage Halls back racks.

March 22 — A wallet was reported stolen at Heritage Halls.

March 22 — Spare tires were reported stolen at Wymount Terrace.

Extortion

March 21 — A student reported receiving email extortion messages at Wyview Park.

Provo

Theft

March 18 — Property theft was reported near 500 North and University Avenue.

March 18 — Property theft was reported near 600 East and 800 North Street.

March 19 — Property theft was reported near 1500 North and State Street.

March 19 — Property theft was reported near 600 North and 970 West Street.

March 19 — Property theft was reported near 1000 East and 450 North Street.

March 20 — Property theft was reported near 700 East and 750 North Street.

March 20 — Property theft was reported near 800 South and University Avenue.

March 20 — Property theft was reported near 800 West and Columbia Lane.

March 20 — Property theft was reported near 1200 South and Towne Centre Boulevard.

March 20 — Property theft was reported near 200 South and University Avenue.

March 20 — Property theft was reported near 1400 North and University Avenue.

March 22 — Property theft was reported near 200 West and 500 South Street.

March 22 — Property theft was reported near 300 South and 600 West Street.

March 22 — Property theft was reported near 400 East and 700 West Street.

March 23 — Property theft was reported near 1800 South and Novell Plaza.

March 24 — Property theft was reported near 500 East and Center Street.

March 24 — Property theft was reported near 1600 North and Freedom Boulevard.

March 24 — Property theft was reported near 300 West and 500 North Street.

Motor Vehicle Theft

March 18 — An automobile was reported stolen near 1600 North and Woodland Drive.

March 20 — An automobile was reported stolen near 1000 South and University Avenue.

March 21 — An automobile was reported stolen near 300 North and 1020 East Street.

March 22 — An automobile was reported stolen near 200 North and 1600 West Street.

Burglary

March 18 — A burglary was reported near 1900 West and 350 North Street.

March 22 — A burglary was reported near 4000 North and Edgewood Drive.

March 23 — A burglary was reported near 1300 East and 720 North Street.

Sexual Assault

March 24 — Forcible sexual abuse was reported near 50 South and 300 West Street.