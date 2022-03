(Ritt Momney YouTube, Twitter @SenatorRomney)

Twenty-two-year-old musician Jack Rutter named his high school indie band Ritt Momney, a play on words of Sen. Mitt Romney’s name, and later kept the stage name for his solo career.

The two met in Washington D.C. while Rutter was in town for a concert. The Utah senator wished the musicians the best and staff even gave Rutter and his band a tour of the U.S. Capitol.

“They say imitation is the most sincere form of flattery,” Romney said on the singer’s name.