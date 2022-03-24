Riviera Apartments joins BYU on-campus housing

Riviera Apartments will become part of BYU’s on-campus housing starting Fall semester 2022. The apartments will join Wyview Park and Heritage Halls as apartment-style student housing.

“The Riv”, as it is known to students, is located at the corner of University Parkway and University Avenue.

“I definitely think that it offers a unique opportunity that we are now housing freshmen, incoming freshmen that have to live in BYU approved housing,” Riveria assistant manager Tyler Leptich said.

The apartments will now be owned and operated by BYU after 9 years of being run by Property Reserve Inc., the real estate division of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

BYU says it will honor all current and future contracts that have already been signed. More information about the complex can be found at livtheriv.com