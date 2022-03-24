Insane semi crash caught on camera

By Abby Gunderson and Kelsey Mae Nield

(Video Courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol)

A state trooper captured a violent crash on camera. The state trooper had stopped a semi truck for a traffic violation on I-80 on March 2.

A passing semi changed lanes to get out of the way and hit a car in its blind spot. The passing semi swerved to the right and hit the driver side of the trooper’s patrol car and the back of the pulled over semi.

The second semi rolled and caught on fire, blocking the westbound lanes of I-80. The state trooper and the drivers of the first semi were uninjured. The passing semi truck’s driver and both occupants of the car suffered minor injuries.