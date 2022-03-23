Utah high school lights on fire

(Spanish Fork Public Safety Facebook Page)

Students of Maple Mountain High School were evacuated when a fire breaks out near the woodshop. According to the Spanish Fork Public Safety Department, the Spanish Fork Fire Department went to the school on Tuesday because the wood shop’s dust collector unit caught fire.

Smoke filled the school, but the fire did not spread. The department said repairs to the dust collector caused the fire. The public safety department estimates the fire caused $50,000 in damages.

It took crews 32 minutes to put out the fire. One firefighter was taken to the hospital for burns but is now released. Despite the fire, students still attended classes the next day.