Rep. Owens sponsors bill for Ukrainian defenders

(AP Newsroom)

Rep. Burgess Owens, R-Utah co-sponsored a bill that awards a medal in honor of Ukrainian defenders. The Defenders of Ukraine Congressional Gold Medal Act is part of a bipartisan effort to recognize the defense of democracy against Russia’s attempts for control.

The Ukrainian government would receive the medal on behalf of the Ukrainian people who are fighting Russian forces. The awarding of the Congressional Gold Medal is the highest degree of civilian honor in the United States.

Rep. Owens said the United States is in full support of the people of Ukraine defending their freedom.