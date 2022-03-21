Looking back on the 2021-22 BYU women’s basketball season

The BYU women’s basketball season came to an end on Saturday in a first-round loss to Villanova in the NCAA Tournament. The Daily Universe looks back on the historic 26-4 season that saw the Cougars ranked as high as No. 15 in the nation and enter the postseason as a program-high six seed.

The Cougars started the season ranked first in the WCC after last season’s run to the second round in the NCAA Tournament where they fought a tough battle against the national runner-up.

Head coach Jeff Judkins started his 21st season and brought back nearly his entire 2020-21 roster including all five starters from last season to start again this season.

The team was ranked No. 21 in the AP Poll by week four, and after upsets against No. 17 Florida and No. 22 West Virginia in the St. Pete Showcase the following week were ranked No. 16, breaking the previous school record; from there they only continued to climb.

BYU lost two games the entire regular season, earning the title of regular season WCC champions. The Cougars lost their third game of the season in the championship game of the WCC Tournament to Gonzaga.

Look back at the highest moments of the season in the timeline below.