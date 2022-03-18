Police Beat: March 11-18

BYU

Theft

March 12 — A catalytic reporter was reported stolen at the parking lot near the tennis courts.

March 12 — A wedding ring was reported stolen at the Richards Building but was later found.

March 14 — University property was reported stolen at the Joseph F. Smith Building.

Vehicle Burglary

March 11 — A catalytic converter and a license plate were reported stolen at the parking lot near the tennis courts.

Criminal Mischief

March 13 — A sticker was placed on the wall of the Ellsworth Building causing damage upon removal.

Sex Offense

March 15 — A sex offense was reported at the Foreign Language Halls parking lot.

Provo

Property Theft

March 11 — Property theft was reported near 50 East and 400 South.

March 11 — Property theft was reported near 50 North and University Avenue.

March 11 — Property theft was reported near 100 South and University Avenue.

March 11 — Property theft was reported near 200 North and 500 East.

March 11 — Property theft was reported near 1500 North and Moon River Drive.

March 14 — Property theft was reported near 1400 South and 40 East.

March 14 — Property theft was reported near 1000 East and 300 North.

March 14 — Property theft was reported near 400 North and University Avenue.

March 15 — Property theft was reported near 1100 North and 1750 West.

March 16 — Property theft was reported near 300 North and 1080 East.

March 16 — Property theft was reported near 300 West and 1300 North.

March 17 — Property theft was reported near 800 South and University Avenue.

Motor Vehicle Theft

March 11 — An automobile was reported stolen near 1400 South and 1420 East.

March 15 — An automobile was reported stolen near 400 North and 300 West.

March 16 — An automobile was reported stolen near 2200 North and University Parkway.

Sexual Assault

March 12 — Forcible sexual abuse was reported near 300 West and 500 North.

March 13 — Forcible sexual abuse was reported near 5600 North and Heritage School Drive.

March 15 — Forcible sexual abuse was reported near 4500 North and University Avenue.

March 15 — Non-forcible sexual assault was reported near 1500 North and Canyon Road.

March 17 — Forcible sexual abuse was reported near 5600 North and Heritage School Drive.