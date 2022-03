(Video Credit: America Freedom Fest)

Country singer Tim McGraw will headline Stadium of Fire this July and will be joined by special guest Marie Osmond. McGraw is returning to Provo after selling out the Stadium of Fire show in 2016.

The event will also feature one of the biggest stadium firework shows in America, military tributes and an F-35 flyover. Tickets will become available to the general public at 1 p.m. on March 25. They can be purchased on the BYU Tickets website.