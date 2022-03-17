Ridership increases after Free Fare February

(Universe Live footage)

Preliminary results from Free Fare February showed a significant increase in ridership on public transportation. The Utah Transit Authority, or UTA, offered free rides during February to help reduce emissions and improve air quality along the Wasatch Front.

Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi posted a few of the preliminary numbers from the month-long program. According to the results, UTA buses, Frontrunner and Trax all saw an increase in riders.

Frontrunner riders increased by 163% on Saturdays, the biggest jump by far. As gas prices spike, public transportation may become even more popular for long commutes. UTA will release a full report on the impact of Free Fare February in the next couple of weeks.