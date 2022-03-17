Living Legends celebrates 50th anniversary

Photo/Video Cred: Living Legends website

The Living Legends dance group is celebrating its 50th anniversary this weekend with their show “Storytellers.” This performance focuses on a young child’s search for who he is and how he fits into the world as he grows up.

His questions are answered as parents and ancestors share stories of their people through song and dance. The group will perform Friday, March 18 at 7:30 pm, and Saturday, March 19 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 pm at the de Jong Concert Hall. The final performance will include Living Legends dancers from the last 50 years.