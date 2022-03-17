Good News Thursday: Rescued tigers get new home in South Africa, Kansas woman wins pancake race against England

Rescued tigers get new home in South Africa

Two Bengal tigers play at the Lionsrock Big Cat Sanctuary in Bethlehem, South Africa after living in a train carriage in Argentina for 15 years. (AP News)

Four Bengal tigers were rescued and released into open-air enclosures in South Africa after years of captivity on a train carriage in Argentina.

The tigers arrival to the the Lionsrock Big Cat Sanctuary in South Africa’s central Free State province was the result of a long operation planned by the international animal welfare organization Four Paws.

“I was more excited than the tigers,” said Dr. Amir Khalil, Four Paws’ mission leader and veterinarian. “But they got out immediately. They wanted to discover the place, to smell the grass, to taste it.”

Future plans for the tigers include taking them to bigger enclosures, where more than 100 lions, leopards and a cheetah are living.

Kansas woman wins pancake race against England

This year’s champion of the traditional Pancake Day Race was a woman from Liberal, Kansas.

Whitney Hay won the United States leg of the race with a time of 1:07, which beat Katie Godof of Olney, England, whose time was 1:10.

The competition, which began in England in the 15th century, consists in carrying a pancake in a frying pan and flipping it at the beginning and end of the 415 yard race. It wasn’t until 1950 that Liberal challenged Olney to an international competition.

New antenna makes Eiffel Tower grow even higher

On March 15 a helicopter installed a new telecom transmission antenna on the top of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France. (AP News)

Engineers hoisted a new communications antenna at the top of the Eiffel Tower on March 15, which made the landmark grow by six meters (nearly 20 feet).

Tourists watched from the Trocadero esplanade as the new digital radio antenna was helicoptered up on Tuesday.

“It’s a historical moment this morning, because the Eiffel Tower is getting higher, which is not so common,” Eiffel Tower company’s president Jean-François Martins said. “From the invention of the radio at the beginning of the 20th century to right now, decades after decades, the Eiffel Tower has been a partner for all the radio technology.”