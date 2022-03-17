College students compete in Utah Entrepreneur Challenge

(Utah Entrepreneur Challenge Website)

Student teams from BYU and other universities in the state are competing in the 2022 Utah Entrepreneur Challenge for $60,000 in prizes. Each team made a video about their project.

BYU has eight video entries, more than any other university. Some of their topics include a finance calculator for businesses, a meter to record pest control data and a glow in the dark belt for pedestrians to be safe at night.

The contest is open until March 25. People can vote for their favorite team on the challenge’s website.

