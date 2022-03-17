BYU releases 2021 sexual assault survey

BYU published a 2021 campus climate survey on sexual assault. The survey covered topics regarding Title IX, student perceptions of campus safety and sexual assault.

Though survey results indicate that BYU provides adequate resources for sexual assault victims, 80% say they have not received education regarding sexual assault.

“I think classes always give resources for if something has happened, but I don’t know if I’ve ever had a prevention class or anything like that from a teacher or advisor,” BYU student Claire Sullivan said.

The survey indicates that sexual assault incidents affected victims’ spirituality the most, followed by schoolwork and religious life. Eleven recommendations have been made including an education committee for sexual misconduct issues.