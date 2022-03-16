Photo Story: Neuroscience Center hosts annual art show

1 of 13

The BYU Neuroscience Center hosted their fifth annual Neuroscience Art Show on March 15 in honor of Brain Awareness Week.

Brain Awareness Week is a global campaign that takes place every March to create support for brain science. The hope is to create unity and understanding about brain research.

According to the campaign website, brain research provides hopes for finding treatment, prevention and cures for brain-related diseases and disorders. This year, Brain Awareness Week is March 14–20.