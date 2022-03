(Volusia County Government)

A motorcyclist crashed on a drawbridge in Daytona Beach, Florida. The man told police he was wiping rain off his helmet face shield and didn’t see the lowered traffic arms warning him about the rising bridge.

He fell off his bike before almost going over the bridge. His motorcycle dangled over the river by a trailer. The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The motorcyclist has been charged with careless driving.