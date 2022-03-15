Temples will gradually return to full operation

The Provo City Center Temple was in Phase 3 of reopening as of March 8, along with the Provo Temple. Temples around the world will gradually return to more normal operation now that more people are immunized, eliminating face mask requirements and capacity restrictions. (Addie Blacker)

Based on local circumstances, the decision to return to normal operations for each temple will be made by the temple presidencies and Area Presidencies in consultation with the Temple Department, according to a March 15 letter from The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“Thank you for your patience during restricted temple operations that occurred because of the COVID-19 pandemic. We are eager to return the temples to full operation as soon as possible,” the letter says.

“We are grateful for the sacred work performed in temples. We trust that our members will rejoice in the lessening of restrictions and will increase their commitment to temple and family history work.”