Sen. Lee introduces COVID-19 vaccine compensation bill

(Universe Live file footage)

Sen. Mike Lee introduced a bill to assist individuals who have been adversely affected by the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Countermeasure Injury Compensation Amendment Act reforms current legislation making it easier for individuals to be compensated for vaccine related injuries.

As of February 2022, only 29 of 7,033 COVID-19 claims filed have been compensated under current legislation.

The amendment act will expand the table of injuries for which individuals can be compensated. Resubmitting unfulfilled claims cases will also be allowed under the new law.