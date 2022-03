Provo ranked number sixteen on the list for best work-from-home cities. PCMag included Provo because of its beautiful location, affordable fiber internet and amount of working space.

The average house price in Provo is just over $458,000. The median home size is on the smaller side, and a major airport is only 48 miles away.

PC Mag said BYU-sponsored museums and affordable restaurants add to the city’s appeal. The city of Layton snagged the number one spot on the list.