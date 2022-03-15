Division of Wildlife captures first wolverine in Utah

(Division of Wildlife Resources News Release)

The Division of Wildlife Resources is tracking the first wolverine ever captured in Utah history. The wolverine was caught in Rich County.

Division of Wildlife Resources biologists released the wolverine with a GPS collar and will track its movements and habitat. The wolverine is a male, between 3-4 years old, and biologists say he is in excellent physical condition.

This is only the eighth confirmed wolverine sighting in Utah since 1979. Utah is on the southern edge of the wolverine’s typical habitat in the U.S. This GPS tracking will help the Division of Wildlife Resources to understand and manage wolverines in Utah.